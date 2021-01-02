India vs Australia 2021: Sharing the pictures and videos in a series of Tweets, the fan claimed that he even paid the bills of the Indian players.

Melbourne (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricket team ended 2020 on a high with their 8-wicket win over the Australians in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series. Following their morale-boosting victory, the Indian players regrouped in Melbourne and celebrated the new year by dining out at a restaurant.

While they were celebrating the new year and their historic win over the Aussies, an Indian fan spotted the players right next to his table. Getting excited about seeing his 'superstars', the fan said that he even ordered extra food "to remain seated at the restaurant".

Sharing the pictures and videos in a series of Tweets, the fan claimed that he even paid the bills of the Indian players. "They are not aware but i have paid there table bill. Least I can do for my superstars," he tweeted while sharing the bill of Indian players.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

"When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed," he further said.

Bhookh nai h so ye order kar diya h taaki inko dekhta rahu 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cvr3Cfhtl7 — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

"Pant to my wife before leaving - Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch," he said while closing the thread.

They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars 🤗 pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

His gesture was lauded by Indian fans on the micro-blogging website.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team defeated Australia in the second Test of the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 8-wickets, thanks to a brilliant hundred from stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane.

The next Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7 to January 11 while the fourth Test will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane from January 15 to 19.

India's Test squad for remaining two games: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan

