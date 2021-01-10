India vs Australia 2021: A BCCI official has reportedly said that the Indian team neither objected to playing at The Gabba nor to the safety protocols enforced there in wake of the new strain of COVID-19 infection.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could end the deadlock between Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA), the Indian cricket team has reportedly agreed to play the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at The Gabba in Brisbane.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Indian team has agreed to play in Brisbane but want the Australian authorities to arrange "immediate" departure after the Test ends.

A BCCI official, quoted by the English daily, said that the Indian team neither objected to playing at The Gabba nor to the safety protocols enforced there in wake of the new strain of COVID-19 infection.

"But BCCI has told CA that arrangements for the team's return to India should be made in a way that the team doesn't have to stay back unnecessarily after the Test ends. The team's departure should be immediate. If possible, they should cut out even the possibility of an overnight stay. The first flight back should be arranged," The Times of India quoted the BCCI official as saying.

A three-day lockdown was enforced in Brisbane on Friday after the city reported fresh cases of the mutant strain of COVID-19. Later, the Indian players had expressed their displeasure over the strict quarantine rules in Brisbane.

The BCCI later said that the players are "mentally exhausted and want some freedom of movement". However, this didn't go well with the Australian authorities who said, "if the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come".

Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander said that if the Indian team "wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come". "The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple," he noted.

Currently, the Indian cricket team is at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), playing the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The fourth game of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma