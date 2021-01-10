India vs Australia 2021: This happened before the start of the 86th over of the second innings of Australia in the third Test when stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane went to the square-leg umpire -- Paul Reiffel -- and lodged a complaint about racial abuse.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: A group of six men from the crowd were evicted from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after they allegedly abused the Indian players "racially" during the ongoing third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

This happened before the start of the 86th over of the second innings of Australia in the third Test when stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane went to the square-leg umpire -- Paul Reiffel -- and lodged a complaint about racial abuse.

Taking cognizance of the incident, both the field umpires -- Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson -- discussed the issue with Australian skipper Tim Paine and the security officials at the SCG, following which the five men were asked to leave. It should be noted that no objects were directed at the players.

"Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere," said former Indian batsman VVS Laxman in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia said that it "has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the SCG on Saturday".

This is the second straight day when the Indian players have complained of racial abuse. On Saturday, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were also racially abused by the Australia crowd while they were field at the boundary rope.

Following this, Ajinkya Rahane and senior player Ravichandran Ashwin went to the umpires and lodged a complaint with the ICC match referee.

Later, a BCCI official said that this kind of behaviour is totally "unacceptable" and the ICC and Cricket Australia "need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances".

"Both were fielding on the boundary on the opposite side of the dressing room and words like "mother******" and some racial slurs were directed against them. It appeared certain members of the crowd were drunk," Hindustan Times quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The Indian players were also racially abused were subjected to chants of "show us your visa" during the third Test of the 2018-19 series by the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma