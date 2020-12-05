Yuzvendra Chahal will surpass Jasprit Bumrah to become the leading wicket taker for India in the shortest format of the game if he strikes twice in the third T20I against Australia

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be within the striking distance of a unique record when he takes field against Australia in the third T20 International cricket in Sydney on Sunday. The 30-year-old will surpass Jasprit Bumrah to become the leading wicket taker for India in the shortest format of the game if he strikes twice in the third match.

Chahal currently has 58 T20I wickets to his name, just one less than Bumrah. The latter is unlikely to be part of India's playing XI tomorrow and so Chahal can surpass him to top the list with two wickets.

With three wickets for just 25 runs, Chahal was instrumental in India's 11-run win over Australia in the first T20. Notably, he took the field as a concussion replacement of Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was hit on the helmet in the final over of India's innings. Chahal's inclusion in the playing XI had prompted the discussion whether the concussion protocols were rightly followed after Jadeja's injury.

Reacting to the turn of events, Kohli had said during the post-match conference that the team had no plans to bring Chahal and that the replacement happened to work for India. "There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game," Kohli said after the match. "Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents."

With Ravindra Jadeja now ruled out of the series, Chahal will likely be playing the second T20.

India currently leads the three-match T20I series against Australia 1-0. The visitors had lost the ODI series 2-1.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja