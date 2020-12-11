India vs Australia 2020-21: If Rohit manages to clear the fitness test, he will likely board a flight to Australia on Saturday and will feature in the last two games of the four-match Test series against Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury has left cricket lovers confused as they wonder whether the dashing Indian opener would be able to feature in the upcoming four-match Test series in Australia. However, all their queries will soon be answered as the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will conduct a fitness test of Rohit Sharma at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore on Friday.

If Rohit manages to clear the fitness test, he will likely board a flight to Australia on Saturday and will feature in the last two games of the four-match Test series against Australia. However, the Indian opener won't be able to join the team immediately because of the COVID-19 norms and will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

What the matter is all about?

Rohit, who is the skipper of Mumbai Indians, had picked up an injury during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following which he was ignored for the Australia tour. Initially, Rohit missed a few games but played the final of the cash-rich league, sparking a controversy.

While fans and cricket experts questioned why the 33-year-old was not selected, the BCCI said that Rohit had to be in Mumbai for his ailing father after the IPL and that's why he didn't travel to Australia with the team.

"Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation," the BCCI said.

What does skipper Kohli have to say?

However, skipper Virat Kohli wasn't particularly happy with the handling of the affairs by the BCCI and openly expressed his displeasure, saying his availability for the Test series against Australia has been very confusing and led the management to play "waiting game".

"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that," Kohli said at a virtual press conference.

Currently, the Indian team is in Australia. While they won the T20I series, the Australians won the ODI series. The Test series will now begin from December 17.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma