New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after avoiding a series whitewash with a 13-run win in the final ODI, India will face Australia in the first T20 International at the Oval Stadium in Canberra on Friday. The hosts will miss the service of David Warner and Pat Cummins, while India could go ahead with several changes in its line-up.

Despite losing ODI series 2-1, the visitors will come to the T20I series with an upper hand due to the squad's experience in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020. The first match will be played from 1:40 pm (IST) onwards in Canberra.

Where can you watch the match live on TV?

The three-match series will be live telecasted by Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, DD Sports and DD National.

How can you watch the matches live online?

The live streaming of the match will be available at SonyLIV. If you are Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers, you can watch them on Airtel stream and Jio TV platforms respectively.

When will the match begin?

The match will be played at the Oval Stadium in Canberra from 1:40 pm (IST) onwards on Friday. Sydney will hold the second T20I.

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short and Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja