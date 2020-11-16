India vs Australia 2020-21: Adelaide has seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, forcing the authorities to reconsider the venue for the first Test there.

Adelaide (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: With just a month before the beginning of the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia, the venue for the first Test at Adelaide has come under scanner.

The city, which is South Australia's cosmopolitan coastal capital, has seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases over the last few days, forcing the authorities to reconsider the venue for the first Test which will begin from December 17.

"There is ongoing monitoring but that's the end of the story," a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

The first Test between India vs Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval and the Cricket Australia, which is going through a financial crisis, has also allowed the crowds to feature in the match. However, it might have to reconsider its proposal due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the city.

Tim Paine goes into self-isolation

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Cricket Australia to ask its domestic players, who were part of the Sheffield Shield, to go into self-isolation. Their Test captain Tim Paine has also been asked to self-quarantine himself after returning from South Australia.

"Like all people who have travelled from South Australia to Tasmania in the last seven days, the Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health," a Cricket Tasmania spokesman was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Players and staff have COVID-19 swab tests scheduled for later today," the official added.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is in Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. While the first ODI will begin from November 27, the T20I series will start from December 4. The first Test, meanwhile, will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 to 21. Before the beginning of the first Test, Kohli's men will play two warm-up games from December 6-8 and December 11-13.

