India vs Australia 2020-21: T Natarajan will replace Umesh Yadav for the remaining two games of the Board-Gavaskar Trophy.

Melbourne (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Friday added left-arm pacer T Natarajan to India Test squad for the remaining games of the Board-Gavaskar Trophy. Natarajan, who made his India debut in December 2020, will replace Umesh Yadav who got himself injured in the second Test of the series.

In a press release, the BCCI said that Umesh has got a strain in his left calf muscle and will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches. He has now returned to India where he will begin his preparation to get fit for the upcoming England series.

"Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohammed Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," the BCCI said.

The BCCI also provided an update about star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and said that the opener has completed his quarantine and joined the Indian team in Melbourne.

The Indian cricket is in Melbourne and will continue to train there till January 3. They will arrive in Sydney on January 4 along with the Australian cricket team. The third Test between both teams will begin on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) while the fourth Test will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane from January 15 to 19.

India's Test squad for remaining two games: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan

