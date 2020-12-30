Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels Mayank Agarwal should open innings with Rohit Sharma in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels Mayank Agarwal should open innings with Rohit Sharma in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Sharma has joined team India in Sydney and would be available for selection for the third test. His availability has left the management much to think over whom to drop after a sensational eight-wicket wicket at the Boxing Day Test.

Gavaskar feels Agarwal and Shubman Gill should be retained for the third test, while Hanuma Vihari, who failed to score big in the first two tests, needs to be dropped.

"Mayank Agarwal has shown a very good temperament in the last year-and-a-half. Look at the way he has batted against South Africa. These are difficult times and every batsman goes through a lean patch. I would not be harsh on him and I will give him another go," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Let Rohit and Mayank open in the third Test match. This is what I would think. This is up to Mayank now, to try and curtail the backlift and maybe narrow the stance that he has and look to be better. At one stage it looked like he would be the fastest Indian to get Test 1000 runs but he hasn't got because he is playing against fabulous new fall bowlers of Australia," he added.

India equalled the series 1-1 with an eight-wicket win against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this week on the back of a captain's knock by Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane would be leading the side in the remaining two matches as well.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja