Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI and will be missing the remaining three tests of the series to be at the birth of his first child.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane should bat at the crucial number 4 position in the absence of Virat Kohli in the final three test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI and will be missing the remaining three tests of the series to be at the birth of his first child. His absence will provide an opportunity for talented young players to make a name for themselves. Responding to a question by former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting on the same in a panel discussion aired on 7 cricket, Gavaskar said he feels Rahane should come out to bat before KL Rahul or youngster Shubman Gill.

"Virat's obviously there only for the first Test then you would expect Rahane to take over (as captain) but they (India) have to find someone to bat at Number 4. Who do you expect to take that No. 4 spot?" Ponting asked, to which Gavaskar replied. "It looks to me it could be KL Rahul. Or no, actually I think Rahane will go at No. 4 once Virat goes away."

Rahul is returning to the international cricket after an exceptional IPL season, where he scored 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83. Other than Rahul, Rahane, and Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant too are the likely contenders for the Number 4 spot.

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Posted By: Lakshay Raja