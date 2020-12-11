India vs Australia 2020-21: Opener Rohit Sharma was on Friday declared fit by the physios at the NCA in Bangalore, reported news agency ANI.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who was suffering from a hamstring injury, has cleared the fitness test conducted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Friday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Rohit had undergone a fitness test under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid on Friday and "the BCCI and the selection committee will now decide the future course of action".

Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following which he was ruled out from India's squad for Australia tour. However, the 33-year-old had sparked a controversy by playing the final of the IPL 2020.

Later, the BCCI had said that Rohit was not fully fit and it might conduct a fitness test on December 11. Now, with Rohit clearing the fitness test, media reports suggest that the BCCI might send him to Australia on December 14.

However, the dashing Indian opener won't be able to join the team immediately because of the COVID-19 norms in Australia and will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. This would mean that he would be ready to feature in the third Test which starts in Sydney from January 7.

Why Rohit's availability is crucial for India?

Rohit Sharma's availability for the Indian team in the Test series as captain Virat Kohli will leave Australia after the opening game to be with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for the birth of their child.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit's presence will boost the Indian team's chance of retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy which they had won in Australia in 2018.

The four-match Test series will begin from December 17 in Adelaide. The second game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 while the third Test will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. The fourth and final game of the series will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma