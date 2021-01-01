India vs Australia 2020-21: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has named star batsman Rohit Sharma as the team's Vice-Captain for the remaining two tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has named star batsman Rohit Sharma as the team's Vice-Captain for the remaining two tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Sharma joined the Indian squad in Melbourne on December 29 and will be available for selection in the remaining two tests.

In Sharma and Kohli's absence, the board had appointed Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as the captain and Vice-Captain for the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane, who scored a match-winning century in the second test, will lead the side in the remaining two matches.

Sharma's availability has bolstered the visitors' chances in a series that is currently equalled 1-1 after the first two tests.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Umesh Yadav's replacement in the squad. Yadav had sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on the Day 3 of the second test. He will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two matches and has been ruled out of the series, the board said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav's replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," the Board said in a statement.

India's Test squad for remaining two games: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja