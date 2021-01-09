In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with a fractured thumb.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with a fractured thumb. The star all-rounder will not be available for selection for six weeks.

Quoting a source in know of the development, news agency ANI reported that the management will seek a specialist's opinion before taking a call if Jadeja needs a surgery. A call on Jadeja's availability for the upcoming series against England will be taken only after the specialist has checked his thumb.

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around six weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs a surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the agency quoted the source as saying.

Jadeja was hit on the thumb while facing pacer Mitchell Starc. The all-rounder received treatment from the physio on the field and carried on batting. He was replaced by Mayank Agarwal in the final session of the third day.

Jadeja's spell was instrumental in wrapping up Australia in the first series after Steven Smith's century. After the end of day 3, Australia are in the commanding position in the third test. The all-rounder's unavailability for the remaining two days will be a major setback for the visitors.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja