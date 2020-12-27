India vs Australia 2020-21: Ajinkya Rahane also become second Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar to hit a Test hundred at the MCG.

Melbourne (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday played a captain's knock and hit his 12th Test hundred in the ongoing second Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). By hitting his 12th Test hundred, Rahane has also become the second Indian captain after the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar to hit a century at the MCG.

Rahane's captain's knock helped the Indian team take a crucial 82-run lead over the Australians in ongoing second Test. By the end of the second day, the Indian team had managed to score 277 runs for the loss of five wickets with Ajinkya Rahane (104) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) batting in the middle.

Rahane, who scored his first away from hundred since October 2017, looked comfortable in the middle and kept scoring runs while other Indian batsmen struggled. In his gritty innings of 104 off 200 balls, the Indian skipper hit 12 classy fours.

Notably, this is Rahane's second Test century in Australia. The 32-year-old had also scored his first Test hundred in Australia at the MCG in 2014. This series was seen as a make-or-break series for Rahane as the Indian batsman was struggling to score big run consistently over the last few years.

'Calm Rahane is aggressive in captaincy tactics'

While Rahane played a classy innings, the 32-year-old was lauded by several former cricketers for his captaincy tactics. Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar said Rahane could be laidback in his body language but "he is aggressive with his tactics".

"Rahane is having a good Test match. He is playing a captain's innings, applying himself. Everyone has been complimentary about his captaincy, his field placements and bowling changes. I agree with them. He is calm and cool," said Gavaskar.

Former Australia legend Glenn McGrath also lauded Rahane and said that he enjoys captaincy and India looked more determined in Melbourne than Adelaide under his leadership.

"Rahane has looked good, chance free. He is enjoying being captain I think. Rahane, the way he has batted today, he has just looked solid. He is focussed even more than what he was in Adelaide. I guess being captain, it just helps you do that," McGrath said.

