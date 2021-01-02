Five Indian players who are part of the squad for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy have been put in isolation as a precautionary measure after their visit to a restaurant in Melbourne on New Year's Eve, Cricket Australia has said.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and CA are presently investigating whether five players -- Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw -- breached the bio-security protocols with their visit to the restaurant.

"In the interim, on the advise of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads while traveling and at the training venue," the CA said in a statement.

An Indian cricket fan's claims that he met these five players in a Melbourne restaurant and "hugged" one of them, have prompted questions over the potential breach of the bio-security protocols in the lead up to the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In a series of tweets, the fan claimed he paid the bills of the Indian players, following which Pant hugged him and said he would agree to click a photo if he takes the money for the food bill back. While bio-security protocols allow players to dine at restaurant, the fan's claim that he hugged one of the players prompted questions over the breach of the protocols. The fan, however, later admitted he tweeted the part about Pant hugging him in excitement of the moment.

"Similar measures were taken during the BBL this season after it was determined two Brisbane Heat players failed to comply with tournament biosecurity protocols," the CA further said in its release.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja