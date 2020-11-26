India vs Australia 2020-21: The two sides so far have faced each other 51 times in Australia with the Mend in Blue winning just 13 times.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited One Day International (ODI) series between India and Australia will begin from Friday. The first of the three-match ODI series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

While Virat Kohli's men have had a slightly better record over the last 24 months in ODIs against Australia, Aaron Finch's side looks favourites in the first match because of the plethora of all-rounders. The two sides so far have faced each other 51 times in Australia with India winning just 13 times while they have lost 36 matches to Australia in their den.

Pitch report:

Historically, the SCG has favoured the batsmen with spinners getting an edge as the game progresses. At the SCG, 280-300 is considered as a par score and the team batting first will have an advantage.

Weather forecast:

The weathermen have predicted that light rains will occur during the first half of the game. However, as the game progresses, the skies will become clear and Sun is expected to come out by 1 pm local time.

DreamXI:

Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami

Predicted playing XI of both sides:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma