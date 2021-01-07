The video of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj wiping tears after the Indian national anthem boomed at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the third match against Australia, went viral on social media and drew praise from fans and cricket fraternity alike.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The video of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj wiping tears after the Indian national anthem boomed at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the third match against Australia, went viral on social media and drew praise from fans and cricket fraternity alike. Speaking after the stumps of Day 1, Siraj on Thursday revealed that it was his late father's memories that left him tear-eyed at the start of the match.

Siraj had decided to stay with the Indian team in Australia for "national duties" when given an option to be with his family after his father's death in November 2020. The pacer made his debut in the longest format of the game in December.

"I remembered my father during the national anthem and that's why felt emotional. He always wanted to see me play Test cricket. He would have seen me if he were alive," Siraj said.

Mohammed Siraj on why he got so emotional while the National Anthem was being played at the SCG.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zo0Wc8h14A — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021

Siraj gave India a good start on the morning of Day 1 with the wicket of opener David Warner. Australia are two down for 155 after the end of the play on Day 1.

India's Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

