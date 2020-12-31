India vs Australia 2020-21: The Indian team has suffered another injury blow after pacer Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the Test series on Wednesday night.

Melbourne (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricket team has suffered another massive setback after pacer Umesh Yadav, who limped off with tearing pain in his calf muscle during the Boxing Day Test against Australia, left for India on Wednesday night, reported news agency ANI.

Sources quoted by ANI said Umesh will now look at recovering in time for the England series. "His scans came in and he will miss the third and fourth game. So, there was no point in holding him back and it is better that he returns to the country and undergoes rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He left on Wednesday night," ANI sources said.

Umesh hod got himself injured on third day of second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after he limped over on completing his follow-through during his fourth over in the second innings.

Umesh's injury is a major setback for India who are already without the services of pacer Mohammad Shami as the pacer flew home having fractured his hand.

T Natarajan to make Test debut, KL Rahul to return

Media reports have claimed that pacer T Natarajan, who was asked by the team management to stay in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series, will make his debut in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"The selectors had added Shardul Thakur (Mumbai paceman) as a replacement for Mohammed Shami (out with a fractured forearm), and there is Navdeep Saini too, but it's very much likely that Natrajan would be preferred given that he brings variation to the attack. Also, Like Mitchell Starc does for Nathan Lyon, he would create footmarks which spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can exploit," The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

The reports have also claimed that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will likely return to the playing XI for the third Test while Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari will miss the game.

"Rohit can either open the innings, or come at No 5, since he can then get time to find his groove after quarantining recently. If he plays in the middle-order, KL can open the innings, or it can be vice-versa," sources told The Times of India.

