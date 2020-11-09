T Natarajan was named in the national side after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of the series with shoulder injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League match

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Monday congratulated his teammate T Natarajan for his inclusion in the Indian T-20 squad for the tour of Australia beginning later this year.

Natarajan was named in the national side after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of the series with shoulder injury he sustained during an IPL match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement earlier today.

In an Instagram post, Warner congratulated Natarajan for his selection and said he looks forward to seeing him in Australia for the three-match series. "Congratulations Nattu, I see you in Australia," he said.

Natarajan bagged 16 wickets in as many matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Speaking during the post-match conference after Sunrisers Hyderabad's exit from the tournament on Sunday, Warner had heaped praise on the pacer, calling him "the find of the IPL" who bowled "outstanding" spell throughout the season.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well and RCB, but I’m proud to be where we are today. Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has been Manish Pandey at Np. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great,” Warner said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja