New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has been declared clinically fit by the National Cricket Academy though the final call on his availability for the last two test matches against Australia will be taken after a re-assessment by squad's medical team, BCCI said on Saturday.

Sharma rehabilitating and training at the NCA in Bengaluru since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League 2020. His fitness is presently satisfactory, though he will be required to continue work on his endurance.

"The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Mr Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Mr Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," BCCI president Jay Shah said in a statement.

"He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly," the statement added.

Sharma's availability for the team in the Border Gavaskar series will be crucial for India as captain Virat Kohli will leave Australia after the first match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their child. India will play the first match on December 17 in Adelaide. The second game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 while the third Test will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. The fourth and final game of the series will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja