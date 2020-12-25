India vs Australia 2020-21: The BCCI has announced Indian team's playing XI for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Thursday released Indian team's playing XI for the second Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26.

The Indian team, following the injury to premier pacer Mohammed Shami, has made four changes in their playing XI from the last Test. In Shami's place, Mohammed Siraj will make his debut while Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in absence of Virat Kohli who is on paternity leave.

The team management has also decided to bring Punjab opening batsman Shubman Gill in place of Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw, who looked in a complete out form in the first Test. In another major decision, the team has decided to go with five bowlers for the second Test and brought Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian team has also brought explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in place of West Bengal keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The Border-Gavaskar Test series began from December 17 with a pink-ball game in Adelaide. However, the Men in Blue suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Australians and lost the first Test by eight wickets. Following the crushing defeat, the Indian team had hinted that it might make several changes in the playing XI for the third Test.

However, the Indian team had expressed hope of making a comeback and said that its preparation has been really good for the second Test and asserted that it was just a bad session in the pink-ball Test which cost India the game.

"The last couple of net sessions, the preparations have been really good. Talking about the last Test, we had two good days and just one bad session where we lost it completely. We want to stick to the same plans that we have in the first Test," Rahane, who will be leading the team in Kohli's absence, had said.

Here's India's playing for second Test against Australia at the MCG:

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara (vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (debut)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma