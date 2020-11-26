India vs Australia will be live telecasted by Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will stage a return to the international cricket with a three-match One Day International series against Australia beginning November 27. The team will be missing the service of opener Rohit Sharma, who sustained hamstring injury during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020.

This is the first time in nearly nine months that Virat Kohli's men will be playing an international fixture. Several players of both India and Australia had previously played competitive cricket in IPL 2020, while some will be returning to the cricket field after a long hiatus. The first ODI will be played at Sydney Cricket Stadium from 9:30 am (IST) onwards on Friday.

Where can you watch the match live on TV?

The matches will be live telecasted by Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, DD Sports and DD National

How can you watch the matches live online?

The live streaming of the match will be available at SonyLIV. If you are Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers, you can watch them on Airtel stream and Jio TV platforms respectively.

When will the match begin?

The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Stadium from 9:30 am (IST) onwards on Friday. Sydney will also hold the second ODI.

India's squad for ODI:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

