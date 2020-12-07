India vs Australia 2020: Following the match, Virat Kohli praised Pandya and said the 27-year-old all-rounder can become the ideal finisher for the Indian team.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Hardik Pandya on Sunday emerged as a saviour for the Indian cricket team after his fiery 44 off 22 balls helped the Men in Blue beat the Australians and clinch the ongoing three-match T20 International series 2-0.

Following the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised Pandya and said that he fells the 27-year-old all-rounder can become the ideal finisher for the Indian team.

The Indian skipper also revealed how Pandya got selected in the Indian team and said that it was the all-rounder's finishing abilities that impressed him the most.

"The reason for him coming to the team in 2016 was his pure ability. He was natural, raw talent... now he is quite experienced by playing a lot of T20 cricket in the IPL and for India," said Kohli after the end of the match.

"He now realises that this is his time, in the next 4-5 years, to really become that bankable middle-order player that can win you games from anywhere. You need that finisher, and he is becoming that for us. And he is hungry, he is going to keep getting better," he added.

Pandya on Sunday scored a match-winning 42 off 22 balls, helping the Men in Blue seal the three-match T20I series against Australia. Pandya looked solid and calm during his innings and ensured that the Men in Blue win another T20I series down under.

He was also in wonderful form in the three-match one day international series against Australia where he scored a couple of 90s.

"To be honest it does not matter to me. It is the situation that I have always played to. If I have to stay there and dig deep I will, if I have to finish the job then I will do that. Whatever the teams require, I always try to that and things are coming pretty well," Pandya had said when asked about his batting.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma