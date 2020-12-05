India vs Australia 2020: Smith, who was the regular Australian captain till 2018, was sacked from captaincy after the ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia limited-overs Aaron Finch had on Friday suffered a hip injury during the first T20 International against India. Following the match, Finch had said that he is unsure of the extent of his injury and noted that it got "progressively worse throughout the game".

"A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I'm not sure at the moment. It got progressively worse throughout the game so I'm sure I'll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go," the Australian skipper said.

The Australian team will likely have to make a change in its top order if Finch doesn't get fit at the right time. While Marnus Labuschagne might replace Finch at top, it is being speculated that Steve Smith might captain the Australians once again.

Though Matthew Wade served as the vice-captain for the first T20I, his place in the playing XI is uncertain and the wicket-keeper might not get the additional responsibility of the leading the side.

Amid this, many fans and cricket experts feel that Smith might be the right choice to captain Australia in Finch's absence. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Smith, who was the regular Australian captain till 2018, was sacked from captaincy after the ball-tampering incident in South Africa. However, his two-year leadership ban had ended in March this year.

Earlier, Cricket Australia had also hinted that Smith might get the captaincy back in the future. "That’s difficult to say, he will obviously be - probably - a contender but whether we go down that path or not depends on when that arises. Tim Paine hasn’t gone yet, put it that way, so we’ll worry about that in due course," Australia's chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the second T20I between India and Australia will be played on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The match will begin at 1.40 pm IST.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma