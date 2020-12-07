India vs Australia 2020: If the reports are to be believed then Rohit might get added to India's Test squad for the last two games against Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma has become one of the most talked-about topics in Indian cricket over the last few days. The 33-year-old had suffered a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, following which he was ruled out from India's Australia tour. Though he played the final of the cash-rich league, his availability for the Australia tour remained in question.

However, if the reports are to be believed then Rohit might get added to India's Test squad for the last two games against Australia. According to a report by India Today, Rohit is recovering well from his injury is "much much better".

The report quoted sources saying that the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will assess the Indian opener again on December 11, following which he will be boarding the flight to Australia on December 12.

After his arrival in Australia, the 33-year-old will have to face a 14-day quarantine, following which he will be allowed to enter the bio-bubble and train with the Indian team. Rohit's return will be a huge boost for the Indian team which will miss the services of skipper Virat Kohli.

'Loved the composure shown by our team'

Rohit, who is at the National Cricket Academy, on Sunday congratulated Virat Kohli-led India for gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia.

"What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big thumbs up to each one of them. @BCCI," he tweeted.

Rohit's remark came as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

The Indian team will now lock horns with the Australians in the final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

