India vs Australia: Rohit and Ishant's availability for the Test series also depends on the day both reach Australia even if they get a green signal from their respective injuries.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of India vs Australia tour from November 27, India might suffer a major setback as opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma are likely to be out of the Test series. Rohit and Ishant's availability are facing question marks since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) when both Ishant and Rohit suffered injuries.

While Rohit Sharma led his team to fifth IPL title despite an injury, Ishant Sharma has not played any cricket since he was ruled out of the IPL after his short stint at the Delhi Capitals due to an injury. Now, it appears that the star players will not be a part of the Indian team for the upcoming Test series.

According to a report by Indian Express, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has not received any formal communication yet on the rehab period of both Ishant and Rohit. While Ishant had suffered a blow on his ribcage, Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury.

According to the rules by the Australian government, a mandatory 14-day quarantine period is fixed for anyone flying into the Australian boundary, which means that the two players will be under the quarantine if they leave for Australia in a couple of days. The India Tour of Australia is scheduled to start on November 27 with first ODI in Sydney.

India Head Coach Ravi Shastri had also indicated that it will be tough for the two players to be a part of Test series if they fail to board the flight in the next couple of days. "If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough," Shastri said as quoted by ABC Sports.

“But things could get difficult if he’s (Rohit) asked to wait for too long, (because) then you’re talking of the quarantine again, which might make it really tough for even him to come just in time for the Test series", Shastri added.

"It’s (Ishant’s) a similar case to Rohit. You don’t really know how quickly he’ll be available to fly out. As I said, if anyone has to play in the Test series, he has to be on the flight in the next four or five days. Otherwise, it’s very difficult", he said.

Posted By: Talib Khan