India vs Australia 2020: Jadeja suffered a concussion on Friday after getting hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings in the first T20I.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricket team on Friday suffered a huge blow after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out from the ongoing T20 International series against Australia. The 31-year-old had suffered a concussion on Friday after getting hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings in the first T20I.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has informed that Jadeja will stay under observation for the next few days and further scans will be done "if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning". It also said that Shardul Thakur has been added to India's T20I squad for the remainder of the series.

Jadeja, who scored a match-winning 44 off 23 balls, was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute in the first T20I in Canberra.

Jadeja was hit by Starc in the final over of the game but he seemed fine and walked back to the dressing room. The 31-year-old, however, was not able to return to the field to take part in Australia's innings.

Following the match, Sanju Samson said that Jadeja was "feeling dizzy". "The physio (team's medical staff) knows his condition better. We don't have any information yet. We saw him (Jadeja) getting hurt. When he returned he said he was feeling dizzy. We had to go for a concussion substitute," he said.

In July last year, the International Cricket Council had allowed like for like concussion substitutes in case a player got hit on the head.

Here is India's T20I squad for the remainder of Australia tour:

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma