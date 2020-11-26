India vs Australia 2020: Kohli said that Rohit was advised two weeks of rest before the first selection meeting for the Australia tour.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday provided an update over Rohit Sharma and said that there is "no clarity" over Indian vice-captain's injury, adding that he will be assessed again on December 11.

Speaking on the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia, the Indian skipper said that Rohit was advised two weeks of rest before the first selection meeting for the Australia tour.

"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that," Kohli said at a virtual press conference.

It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," he added.

"So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," the Indian skipper further said.

The Indian skipper further said that the chances of Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma playing the Test series against Australia would have increased if the duo was doing their rehab Down Under.

"Right now, there is so much uncertainty about whether they would be able to make it at all or not. It definitely would have been very helpful if they were here and doing the rehab here just like Saha is," he noted.

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma had picked up injuries during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Ishant was forced to leave for India midway, Rohit had played the final three games for Mumbai Indians. The two are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, India is in Australia to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The ODI series will begin from Friday and continue till December 2. The T20I series will be played from December 4 to December 8.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli would be playing just one Test and then he would return home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia is on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma