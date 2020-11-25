Ahead of the much-awaited series against Australia, Rahul, who has been assigned the vice-captaincy, said he believes it is impossible for any player to replace MS Dhoni behind the stumps in the white-ball cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul emerged as the first choice for wicket-keeper batsman in the limited overs cricket after former Indian Skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Ahead of the much-awaited series against Australia, Rahul, who has been assigned the vice-captaincy, said he believes it is impossible for any player to replace Dhoni behind the stumps in the white-ball cricket.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Rahul said Dhoni has shown the way to the wicket-keeper batsmen on how to do he role perfectly.

"Look, obviously nobody can fill the place of MS Dhoni. He has shown the way to the wicket-keeper batsmen on how to do the role perfectly. I think I will probably go and give the spinners the feedback regarding what length can be bowled on different wickets," Rahul said, as quoted in a report by ANI.

Rahul said that over the years he has learnt to "stay and the moment" and that he would try to play the role he feels the team requires of him at a particular moment.

"I would not call my batting as power-hitting. It is not something that I am blessed with. I try to play the role I feel the team requires me to play at that moment. I have learnt to stay in the moment. That is something I have really worked on and as you grow older, you realise that you need to keep on getting better," Rahul said.

Rahul had been outstanding in the Indian Premier League 2020. In 14 matches, he scored 670 runs at an average of 55.83 to win the Orange Cap.

The India Tour of Australia is scheduled to start on November 27, with first ODI in Sydney.

