India vs Australia 2020: David Warner has been ruled out from the white-ball series against India due to a "groin injury" he suffered in the second ODI.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Australia batsman David Warner on Monday was ruled out from the remainder of the limited-overs series against India due to a "groin injury" he suffered in the second one day international (ODI) against the Men in Blue at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), said the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The body which governors cricket globally also informed that the D'Arcy Short has been added to Australia's T20 International squad against India, adding that pacer Pat Cummins has been rested for the series ahead of the first Test.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball matches against India with a groin injury; D'Arcy Short has been named as his replacement for the T20Is. Pat Cummins has been rested ahead of the first Test of the summer," the ICC said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Warner, who scored fifties in first two games of the series, had suffered a groin injury while trying to save a run during India's chase. Following the incident, the 31-year-old appeared to be in discomfort and left the field.

Later, Australia skipper Aaron Finch hinted that Warner will likely miss the third ODI against the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, Australian head coach Justin Langer said that Warner and Cummins are crucial for the Test series and it is important to manage all of their players and "keep them mentally and physically fit".

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs," Langer said.

Meanwhile, the Australians have clinched the three-match ODI series against India by winning the first two games. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on December 2 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma