David Warner ended up injury himself while trying to save a boundary during the second One Day International against India.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian batsman David Warner will likely remain unavailable for selection for the third One Day International against India after suffering a groin injury while fielding in Sydney on Sunday, his teammate Aaron Finch has informed.

Warner ended up injuring himself while trying to save a boundary during the second innings of the second ODI. Early in the chase of 390, Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, where Warner produced a dive make the save and ended up hurting himself. The Australian batsman limped off the field and was taken to a hospital.

"We have got to shuffle it around. I don't think he (Warner) will be available (for the 3rd ODI)," Finch said during the post match conference, as quoted in a report by ANI.

Warner provided a solid start to Australia inside the powerplay in both the ODIs, paving the way for the middle order to take the total past 350 on both occasions. India failed to sail past the total in the two matches and have lost the series 2-0, with the third match yet to be played.

"The way Davey played upfront was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row. Henriques bowled to a simple plan and changed his pace a lot. As Virat said, we probably got a blueprint with Hardik's bowling, he was really hard to hit with pace off deliveries," Finch added.

Australia won the second ODI with 51 runs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja