India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI: India would look to make a comeback in the second ODI which will be played on Sunday at the SCG to keep their hopes of winning the three-match ODI series alive.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: After getting a drubbing in the first One Day International (ODI), Virat Kohli-led team India would look to make a comeback against a formidable Australia in the second game of the series on Sunday.

Kohli's side, who were playing their first ODI since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic, were hammered by Aaron Finch-led Australia on Friday as they lost the opening game of the series by a margin of 66 runs.

Thanks to brilliant centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, Australia posted a mammoth 374 run-target. However, the big guns of the Men in Blue -- Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer -- failed to fire as team India fell short by 66 runs.

However, they would look to make a comeback in the second ODI which will be played on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to keep their hopes of winning the three-match ODI series alive.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the SCG will be a used one and might not change much. Like the first ODI, the pitch will support the batsmen in the first half of the game while the spinners will get assistance from it in the second innings.

Weather Forecast:

The weather will likely stay clear in Sydney on Sunday and the weather experts have predicted that the temperature will stay around 25 to 27 degree Celsius.

DreamXI:

Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazelwood, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami

Probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma