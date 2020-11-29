India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI: Kohli achieved this feat against Australia in the second one day international (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday achieved yet another feat in his cricketing career and became the fastest batsman to score 22,000 runs in international cricket. The 32-year-old achieved this feat against Australia in the second one day international (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper is the eighth player in the world to achieve this unique feat. Other players who have scored over 22,000 runs in international cricket are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27483 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (25957 runs), Jacques Kallis (25534 runs), Rahul Dravid (24208 runs) and Brian Lara (22358 runs).

Talking about Kohli, the maverick has scored 7,240 runs in Tests with 27 centuries at an average of 57.68. In ODIs, he has scored 11,888 runs at an average of 59.14 with 43 hundreds while he has 2,794 runs in T20Is.

Kohli on Sunday also became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 appearances in ODIs. The 32-year-old, who made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka, has also represented India in 86 Tests and 82 T20Is.

Overall, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for making most ODI appearances for India. Tendulkar played 463 ODIs in his stellar career in which he scored 18,426 runs with the help of 49 hundreds. Besides, he also played 200 Tests and 1 T20I scoring 15921 and 10 runs respectively.

The 'Master Blaster' is followed by MS Dhoni (347 ODIs), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (308), Yuvraj Singh (301) and Anil Kumble (269) in the list of most ODI appearances by Indian players.

