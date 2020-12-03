India vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I: The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Canberra (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: After a thrilling one day international (ODI) series, the focus of India vs Australia will shift to the T20I series that will begin from December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Losing the ODI series 2-1, the Men in Blue would look to make a strong comeback in T20I series. India had last played a T20I series against New Zealand in their own backyard earlier this year, beating the Kiwis comprehensively 5-0 and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, would look to continue their performance and would themselves to beat India in the T20I series. However, their star opener David Warner is unavailable for the whole series due to a groin injury while lead pacer Pat Cummins has been rested as part of the his workload management.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Manuka Oval in Canberra is expected to be a balanced one and will assist both spinners and pacers. Chasing will get difficult in the second part of the game and the dew will likely play a crucial role in the game.

Weather forecast:

It is going to be a sunny day at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The weathermen have predicted that the temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and there will no rain during the match.

DreamXI:

KL Rahul (vice-captain), Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, T Natarajan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Cameron Green/ Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc/ Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short and Adam Zampa

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma