New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya on Friday became the fastest Indian player to score 1000 runs in One Day-Internationals while on his way to a half-century against Australia at Sydney Cricket Stadium.

Pandya took just 867 balls to achieve the milestone, overtaking Kedar Jadhav, who took 937 balls to complete 1000 runs. The record for the fastest to 1000 runs by any player in world, however, is held by West Indies All-rounder Andre Russell, who took just 767 balls to achieve this milestone.

Pandya took 55 matches to achieve the milestone. The record for scoring 1000 runs in least innings is currently held by Pakistan batsman Fakar Zaman. Zaman made his ODI debut in 2017 and took just 18 innings to score 1000 runs. He is also the first Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja