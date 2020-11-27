Ind vs Aus 2020, 1st ODI: Gilchrist mistakenly said that Navdeep Saini's father passed away earlier this month and offered him his condolence.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist on Friday was left embarrassed after he made a gaffe during the first One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

Gilchrist, who is the commentary panel for the three-match ODI series between India and Australia, mistakenly said that Navdeep Saini's father passed away earlier this month and offered him his condolence.

The 49-year-old legendary Australian cricketer, however, quickly realised that he has made a blunder and mistook Navdeep Saini for Mohammed Siraj. He later took to Twitter and apologised for his goof-up on air.

"Yes, thanks @anshu2912. I realise I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj," Gilchrist said in a tweet.

Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj. 🙏😌 https://t.co/618EUIEyNU — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

Mohammed Siraj's father had passed away recently but the pacer denied Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to return back to India to be with his family.

Later, the 26-year-old pacer later revealed that it was his father's dream to play for India and that is why he has decided to stay back in Australia for the limited overs series.

"My father was my biggest support, it's a big loss for me. My father's wish was to see me play for India. My mindset is to fulfill his dream. My father is not here in this world but he is with me all the time," Siraj had said in an interview.

"My mom reminded me of my father's dreams. She asked me to stay there and perform well for India and fulfill my father's dream," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma