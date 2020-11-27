India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Finch on Friday hit his 17th ODI century against Men in Blue at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian skipper Aaron Finch on Friday announced his return to form after the 34-year-old hit his 17th One Day International (ODI) century against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Australian skipper played a crucial innings of 114 off 124 balls and smashed Indian bowlers to all the rounds of the park. In his fiery innings of 114, Finch smashed nine fours and two huge sixes.

The 34-year-old on Friday also became the second-fastest Australian batsman to hit 5,000 runs in ODIs. Reaching the feat in his 126th innings, Finch has surpassed late Australian cricketer Dean Jones who had reached the mark in his 128th innings.

He is now only behind his current opening partner David Warner who is the fastest Australian to reach to 5,000 ODI runs. Warner had achieved the feat in just 115 innings. Meanwhile, former South African cricketer Hashim Amla is the quickest to reach the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs, having taken 101 innings.

The Indian cricket team is in Australia to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The Men in Blue will also play four Tests in Australia. The first of the three ODIs is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The second ODI will be played on November 29 at the same venue while the third ODI will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2.

Meanwhile, this ODI series is the first time India are competing for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Ten points are awarded for a win and Australia already has 20 points from their 2-1 series win over England.

