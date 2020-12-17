India vs Australia 1st Test: Virat Kohli was granted a lifeline early in his innings after Australia made a DRS blunder in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli was granted a lifeline early in his innings after Australia made a DRS blunder in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on Thursday. Facing Nathan Lyon in the 36th over, Kohli tried to glance a slightly shortish delivery towards short fine leg, but was beaten. The ball took a slight edge off Kohli's glove and was collected by wicket-keeper Tim Paine.

Paine appealed straightaway, though decided against taking a review after given not out by the umpire. Kohli was batting at 16 and India were already two down when the moment occurred. Watch the moment here:

The thermal imaging showed a white spot at Kohli's gloves as the ball passed through it. The Indian skipper would have been given out if Australia had taken the review.

Kohli is batting at 66 at the time of filing this story. India are three down for 154 in the third session of the first day. Batting first, India got off to a poor start, losing opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck. Mayank Agarwal fell soon after for 17. Chiteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli steaded the innings, adding up 68 runs to take the team to 100.

