Live Streaming, India vs Australia 1st Test: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS Match Live On TV And Online

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Telecast: Rohit Sharma-led India is pumped up to take on no.1 ranked Australia in the four-match Test series starting on Thursday in Nagpur.

India are defending champions of the Border Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia 2-1 in the 2020-21 tour. India have not lost a single home Test series since 2013, they have won all 15 Test series.

Both India and Australia have injury concerns in their squad for te opening Test. Hosts will miss Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad while Australia will be without Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

India have all the arsenal at their disposal to overcome this Australian side in home conditions and book a spot for World Test Championship final which will be played from June 7-11 at the Oval.

Take a look at when and where to watch the first India vs Australia Test:

When will the first Test between India and Australia take place?

The first Test between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, 9 February.

Where will the first Test between India and Australia take place?

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

What time is the toss in the first Test between India and Australia?

The first Test between India and Australia will start at 9.30 AM IST. Toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia first Test match?

India vs Australia first Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia first Test match?

India vs Australia first Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.