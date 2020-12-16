Prithvi Shaw will open India's innings with Mayank Agarwal, while KL Rahul has been benched for the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning on Thursday in Adelaide, as per the team's playing XI released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prithvi Shaw will open India's innings with Mayank Agarwal, while KL Rahul has been benched for the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning on Thursday in Adelaide, as per the team's playing XI released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

The management chose Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper for the pink-ball test. Three pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav found spot in the playing XI, while Ravichandran Ashwin has been selected as the sole spinner. Have a look at the playing XI:

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

With Rohit Sharma unavailable for selection, the management had to chose among KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw for the openers' spots. Saha and Pant were contenders for the wicket-keeper batsman spot. The former was the management's first choice but Pant left them much to think about after slamming a century off just 72 balls in a warm-up match.

The first test match will be played in Adelaide. Virat Kohli will serve as India's skipper in the pink-ball test before departing for the homeland to be at the birth of his first child.

India’s Test Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

