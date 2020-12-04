Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat at a time when India had lost half its side for just 92 on a batting pitch with short boundaries.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni's record of the highest score by an Indian batting at number 7 or below in the T20 Internationals during his handy 44-run knock against Australia in the first T20I.

Dhoni had scored 38 runs in just 18 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2012. Jadeja, who came out to bat at number 7 smashed 44 runs off just 23 balls. The innings included one six and five fours.

Jadeja came out to bat at a time when India had lost half its side for just 92 on a batting pitch with short boundaries. The southpaw gained momentum in the final overs and India managed to go past the 160 mark.

