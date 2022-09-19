India Vs Australia: When And Where To Watch 1st Ind Vs Aus T20I Live Online And On TV

Indian players in huddle ahead of the first T20I against Australia. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

India are all geared up for the next home challenge against Australia after a humiliating Asia Cup campaign in the UAE. India will play host to Australia for three-match T20I series commencing from Tuesday in Mohali.

Ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia, India will play six T20Is, off them three against Australia and rest of them against South Africa. Rohit Sharma-led side will head with a fresh approach in the home series after their experimental continental cup stint. India have a full strength squad backed by premier pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav while the batting-order remains almost similar.

Coach Rahul Dravid will be hoping to resolve their middle-order concerns. With both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the squad, the question who will fill the playing XI remains unanswered. In absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, will Axar Patel get the opportunity or India will play with one more batter is also a thing to be revealed.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will be fighting for the spot if management chooses to play with Axar Patel to have a batting depth.

On the other hand, Australia will have bunch of faces to test before heading for the showpiece event. Tim David has attracted a lot of attention with his power-hitting and is set to make his Australia debut after playing international cricket for Singapore.

Skipper Aaron Finch is also in search of rhythm in the T20Is after retiring from ODIs following a prolonged lean patch in the 50-over format.

Australia Squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

When will India vs Australia First T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia first T20I match will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will India vs Australia First T20I match be played?

India vs Australia first T20I match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will India vs Australia First T20I match start?

India vs Australia first T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia first T20I match?

The India vs Australia first T20I match will broadcast on Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.