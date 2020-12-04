Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet after he missed a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian head coach Justin Langer was left furious after Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja as a concussion substitute during the second innings of the first T20 International against India.

Jadeja was hit on the helmet after he missed a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the first innings. He left the fielding limping after the end of 20 overs and is currently being assessed by the medical team of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a tweet.

Chahal brought India back in the game -- after a solid start by Australia -- with the dismissals of Aaron Finch and Steven Smith. He took another crucial wicket of well-settled Moises Henriques towards the end, which sealed the game for India. The spinner was awaded man of the match for his economical three-wicket spell.

Reacting to the turn of events, Kohli said during the post-match conference that the team had no plans to bring Chahal and that the replacement happened to work for India.

"There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game," Kohli said after the match. "Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents."

