T Natarajan's two wickets on his international debut earlier this week had helped India avoid a series whitewash against Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after making his mark in the international debut against Australia, Indian pacer T Natarajan on Friday received his maiden T20I cap from pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the toss at the Manuka Oval Stadium.

The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. “Onwards and upwards! After his ODI debut, Natarajan will today play his maiden T20I game for Team India. He gets his cap from Jasprit Bumrah.”

Watch the video here:

Onwards and upwards!



After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his 🧢 from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hfDsw2Tycu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Natarajan's two wickets on his international debut had helped India avoid a series whitewash against Australia earlier this week.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja