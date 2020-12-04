India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International on the back of a blistering knock of 44 off 23 balls and a handy three-wicket spell by debutant T Natarajan in Canberra on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India began the second leg of the Australian tour on a high note by registering an 11-run win in the first T20 International on the back of a blistering knock of 44 off 23 balls by Ravindra Jadeja and handy three-wicket spells by Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant T Natarajan in Canberra on Friday.

Chasing a modest total of 162, Australia got off to a solid start, with openers Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short putting up 50 run stand inside seven overs. The Virat Kohli's men made a comeback to the game with a double-strike by Yuzvendra Chahal, who had replaced Jadeja as a concussion substitue in the second innings. The latter was hit on the helmet after he missed a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the innings, and had left the field limping.

Moises Henriques tried to sail the hosts through the total, but he was sent back by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over. Chahal was awarded man of the match for his three key wickets.

“I have played so many games and was mentally fit. 10-15 minutes before the start of the innings, I got to know I will play,” Chahal said after the match. “the way Zampa bowled, I tried to do the same as well. It was a little harder to score in the first innings. 1590160 is a good score on this wicket. I bowled according to my plans.”

Earlier, invited to bat first, India got off to a poor start, losing opener Shikhar Dhawan for just 1. Wickets tumbled for the team in the middle overs, and the team would have been reduced to less than 150, if not for a blistering knock of 44 by Jadeja in the final overs. Jadeja came out to bat when half the team was back in the pavillion with not even 100 on the scoreboard. With five fours and a six, the all-rounder propelled team to 161 -- a total that proved to be just enough.

"There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game," Kohli said after the match. "Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja