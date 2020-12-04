Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a match winning spell of 3 for 25 against Australia in the 1st T20I, prompting discussions whether the concussion protocols were rightly followed after Jadeja's injury.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's 11-run win over Australia in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday was marred by a mild controversy, with fans and cricket fraternity alike questioning the men in blue's decision to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings. Chahal went on to bowl a match winning spell of 3 for 25, prompting discussions whether the concussion protocols were rightly followed after Jadeja's injury.

However, Australian skipper Aaron Finch has played down the controversy, saying one cannot challenge a medical experts opinion on such matters.

"Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You cannot be challenging a medical experts' opinion. We probably leaked too many runs at the death. Then while chasing, we did not hit too many boundaries in the six-over period," Finch said after the match.

Jadeja was hit on the helmet after he missed a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the first innings. He left the fielding limping after the end of 20 overs and was assessed by the medical team of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a tweet.

Reacting to the turn of events, Kohli said during the post-match conference that the team had no plans to bring Chahal and that the replacement happened to work for India. "There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game," Kohli said after the match. "Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja