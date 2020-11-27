The spectators held placards that read, 'No $1BN Adani Loan,' in reference to the reports that the State Bank of India is considering a loan of AUD 1 billion to the Adani Enterprises' mining company in Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Two spectators invaded the ground during the first One Day international between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground to protest against a controversial coal project by the Adani group.

The incident occurred during the first innings of the match. The protesters were escorted off by the security guards and the match resumed. Notably, this was the first time in nine months that spectators were allowed inside the ground for international cricket.

Meanwhile, Australia has put up a total of 374 -- the third highest by any team against India. Batting first, Australia got off to a superb start, with David Warner and Aaron Finch adding up 156 for the first wicket. Finch marched on after Warner's dismissal and notched up his 28th ODI century in the process. Glenn Maxwell returned to the form and played a handy knock of 45 in the middle overs, but it was Smith who stole the show with his 10th ODI ton off just 62 balls that helped his team set a mammoth target of 375.

