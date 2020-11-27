Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Updates: The first ODI between India and Australia is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374/6 in the first ODI against India here on Friday. Both skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the home side. Batting first after winning the toss, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch hammered Indian bowlers all over the park and stitched a partnership of 156 runs in mere 27 overs. Mohammad Shami got the first breakthrough when he removed David Warner for 69 runs. For India, only Shami picked 3 wickets, while Bumrah, Saini and Chahal managed to get 1 wicket each.

The much-anticipated India's tour of Australia is underway where Virat Kohli's side is expected to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first two games of the ODI series will be played in Sydney with the action shifting to Canberra for the final game.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Sydney Cricket Ground:

After the end of allotted 50 overs, Australia sets a massive target of 375 runs for India. Steve Smith, Aaron Finch smashed hundreds, while David Warner slammed 69 runs and Glenn Maxwell smashed quickfire 45 runs in just 18 balls. For India, Mohammad Shami picked 3 wickets in his 10 overs while throwing off 58 runs. Apart from Shami, Bumrah, Chahal and Navdeep Saini picked 1 wicket each.

Glenn Maxwell departed after putting up a quickfire show smashing 45 runs in just 18 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah gets the wicket of Maxwell. Maxwell's inning included 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. However, Steve Smith continues to smash Indian bowlers and is still batting at 81 in 51 deliveries.

Brief Scores after 41 overs, Steve Smith - 70 (46), Glenn Maxwell - 6 (4).

Another breakthrough for India as Yuzvendra Chahal removes Marcus Stonis on the first ball. Stonis goes for a golden duck.

Jasprit Bumrah gets the big fish, removes Aaron Finch for 114. Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.

Steve Smith completes his fifty in just 36 deliveries as Australia eyes massive total against India in first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Skipper Aaron Finch smashes 17th ODI hundred in 117 deliveries.

After providing a decent start to his team, opener David Warner departs for 69. Mohammad Shami provided the first breakthrough to team India. After the end 29 overs, Australia on top at 163 with the loss of 1 wicket.

Brief Scores:

Aaron Finch - 78 (96), Steve Smith - 2 (5).

Playing XI of both sides:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Here's what the captains have to say:

Virat Kohli: It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice, we got some valuable time (on account of the quarantine). Mayank Agarwal will open - Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Natarajan and Sanju Samson are the five players missing out

Aaron Finch: We will bat first. Great to have cricket back in Australia, to play in front of crowds will be nice. The wicket looks good, hopefully, we can put runs on the board and defend. Steve Smith is back, he replaces Mitchell Marsh

Australia win toss, opt to bat first

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first ODI against India.

