New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India made a dismal start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a 66-run defeat against Australia in the first One Day International at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday. The defeat marked the first time since 2016 that India lost four consecutive ODI matches. The team had staged a return to the international cricket nine months after they suffered a series whitewash against New Zealand in February.

"Don't think there can be any excuses," Kohli said after the match. "Probably the first long game we've played in a while, been playing T20 cricket. Probably that is something that can have an effect. Body language wasn't great after around 25 overs. If you do not take you chances against a top-quality opposition, they will make you pay."

Chasing a mammoth target of 370, India got off to a good start, with openers Mayank Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan bringing up 50-run partnership in the first six overs. The team, however, lost its way after powerplay with the dismissals of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul. Dhawan marched on, and together with Hardik Pandya, revived the run chase in the middle overs. The two, however, failed to sail the team through the total and the team could only manage 303 after the end of 50 overs.

"All the batsmen committed to it which is why you saw us playing with intent," Kohli added. "I think we gave ourselves the best chance. Hardik's innings was the best example of that. As a batting unit, we committed nicely to positive cricket and we are going to do that in the future as well."

India had suffered a series whitewash against New Zealand in February, this year. The cricket was halted for months due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The first ODI against Australia marked the first time India played an international match in nine months.





