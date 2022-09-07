IND Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch IND vs AFG Match Live Online And On TV

After facing two back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage, India will now take on Afghanistan in their final game of the second round against Afghanistan on Thursday. India will hope to defeat Afghanistan by a heavy margin to support their case for the summit clash. India's hope to play in the Asia Cup final is all but over as they are now dependent upon others to extend their stay in the UAE.

India have to sort their death bowling concerns before taking on their Asian counterpart. Other area where Rohit Sharma-led side has to focus is thier middle-order batting. On the other hand, Afghanistan have to come in together, which they have done so far, to overcome India as they will also eye final spot.

When will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 8.

Where will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.